UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Declares 4th State Of Emergency For Tokyo

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Japan declares 4th state of emergency for Tokyo

TOKYO, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Japanese government decided Thursday to put Tokyo under the fourth state of emergency over COVID-19, covering the duration of the Olympics, in an effort to curb a recent surge in infections.

The emergency state will be effective from Monday to Aug.

22, which may cause the Summer Olympic Games to be held without spectators at venues in the capital.

"We must take stronger steps to prevent another nationwide outbreak, also considering the impact of coronavirus variants," Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, after finalizing the decision for a state of emergency in Tokyo and extending an existing one in Okinawa at a task force meeting Thursday evening.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tokyo May Olympics From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

6 minutes ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

18 minutes ago

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

20 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation signs cooperation agreem ..

35 minutes ago

ADNOC and three Japanese companies to explore hydr ..

35 minutes ago

Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.