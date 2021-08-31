UrduPoint.com

Japan Defence Ministry Seeks $50 Billion Budget

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 11:40 AM

Japan defence ministry seeks $50 billion budget

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Japan's defence ministry on Tuesday unveiled a $50 billion budget request as the country keeps military spending at record levels in the face of growing threats from China and North Korea.

The military budget has been rising steadily for about a decade, and the defence ministry's latest request warns that "the security environment surrounding our country is increasingly severe." The ministry is asking for 5.48 trillion Yen ($50 billion) in the fiscal year from April 2022, up from the 5.3 trillion yen that was eventually approved for the ongoing year to March.

The figure is slightly down though from the amount the ministry initially requested last year, a record 5.49 trillion yen.

The budget request envisions Japan building five military ships and a submarine, and purchasing 12 F-35 fighter jets.

The ministry also said it aims to boost the nation's defensive capabilities in space and cybersecurity.

Tokyo's military readiness is mainly concerned with growing threats from Beijing and Pyongyang, said Hideshi Takesada, a defence expert and visiting professor at Takushoku University.

"The military strength of the People's Liberation Army of China is growing faster than we thought ... while threats from North Korea's missile and nuclear development have never really diminished," Takesada told AFP.

China's military spending has risen in tandem with its growing economy and has seen an increase for 26 consecutive years, reaching an estimated $252 billion in 2020, researchers have said.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency says North Korea appears to have restarted its plutonium-producing reprocessing reactor in a "deeply troubling" development, a possible sign Pyongyang is expanding its banned weapons programme.

Japan's growing defence budget is also the result of pressure from the United States to play a bigger role in regional security as US-China tensions rise, Takesada said.

"As long as Japan's current conservative government remains in power, the nation's defence budget is expected to remain high," he added.

In an annual defence paper released last month, Japan said US-China tensions over Taiwan are an increasingly urgent issue that threatens regional stability.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has ramped up diplomatic, military and economic pressure on the self-governed island in recent years.

The United States has reacted strongly to Beijing's pressure campaign, putting US ally Japan in a tough position between two world powers that are both key trade partners.

But Japan has been increasingly vocal about China's maritime expansion and military build-up, publicly protesting about the presence of Chinese vessels around disputed islets known as the Senkaku by Tokyo and the Diaoyu by Beijing.

This month, Taiwan and Japan's ruling parties organised security talks for the first time, in a moved that was condemned by Beijing.

Related Topics

World Army China Budget Nuclear Beijing Tokyo Pyongyang Japan United States North Korea March April 2020 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

ADX waives minimum commission fee on trading on al ..

ADX waives minimum commission fee on trading on all listed securities

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 216.97 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 216.97 million

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Emirati women display remarkable drive

UAE Press: Emirati women display remarkable drive

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st August 2021

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review bila ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review bilateral relations over phone cal ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.