UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Demands Russia Free Detained Fishermen

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 10:40 AM

Japan demands Russia free detained fishermen

Tokyo, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Japan has demanded Russia release 14 crew members of a fishing boat seized last week, a top Japanese official said Thursday, asserting that the ship was operating legally.

The Eiho Maru No.172 was seized by Russia between Japan's northern region and Sakhalin which is the Russian Far East.

Moscow has said it was operating in Russia's economic waters, but Japanese government spokesman Katsunobu Kato denied that claim and demanded the fishermen be freed.

"From yesterday through today, we have used the diplomatic channel.

.. to protest and to communicate that Russia's pursuit, search, taking and detention of the ship is unacceptable," Kato told a regular briefing.

"We have demanded the crew members and the vessel be released immediately," he said, adding that Tokyo's analysis showed the ship was operating inside Japan's economic waters.

The captured crew members are in good health and have enough food and water, Kato said.

Japan and Russia routinely dispute over fishing rights.

Related Topics

Protest Water Russia Tokyo Japan From Government Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s offer to host COP 28 is strong signal from ..

9 hours ago

UAE stocks close in green amid increased market li ..

9 hours ago

AED54.8 bn investments by UAE banks in held-to-mat ..

10 hours ago

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

10 hours ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.