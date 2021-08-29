UrduPoint.com

Japan Detects More Moderna Vaccine Contamination

Sun 29th August 2021 | 10:40 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Japan's Okinawa region suspended the use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday after another contamination was spotted, the local government said.

It comes a day after the Japanese health ministry said it was investigating the death of two men who received shots from tainted Moderna batches -- though the cause of their death is unknown.

The Okinawa prefecture, in southern Japan, said Sunday's vaccination programme was partially postponed.

"We are suspending the use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccines as foreign substances were spotted in some of them," it said in a statement.

