Japan drops to record-low 10th in ranking of highly cited papers

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Japan dropped by one place to a record-low 10th in a ranking of highly cited scientific papers covering the period from 2017 to 2019, as China topped the global list for the first time by exceeding the United States, a recent report from a government institute showed.

Japanese researchers published on average 3,787 highly cited papers per year in the three-year period, but were caught up by India, which came in ninth with 4,082 papers, the National Institute of Science and Technology Policy said Tuesday. The previous ranking covered the period between 2016 and 2018.

China topped the latest ranking with 40,219 papers, followed by the United States at 37,124 and Britain at 8,687, according to the Science and Technology Indicators 2021 report.

The report said Japanese papers were cited most in the sectors of physics, clinical medicine and chemistry.

U.S. papers were strong in the fields of clinical medicine, basic life sciences and physics, while Chinese papers were most cited in the fields of material science, chemistry, engineering as well as computer science and mathematics.

Papers finished by researchers from multiple countries were allocated to their nations based on the authors' contributions.

Japan's decline in the rankings over recent years indicated slow growth in the number of researchers, as the annual number of those newly acquiring a doctoral degree dropped since 2006 to around 15,000, according to local media.

The United States and China, meanwhile, have seen steady rises in the annual figure of new doctoral degree holders, totaling around 90,000 and roughly 60,000, respectively, according to the newest data collected by the institute.

Analysts also point out a lack of funding for researchers at many universities accounts for Japan's low standing in the ranking.