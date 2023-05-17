UrduPoint.com

Japan Economic Growth Beats Expectations In First Quarter

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Japan economic growth beats expectations in first quarter

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Japan's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, official data showed Wednesday, helped by a recovery in inbound tourism after pandemic border restrictions were lifted.

The 0.4 percent rise in gross domestic product beat market expectations of 0.2 percent, after hopes of a rebound fell flat in the final quarter of last year.

Spending by visitors to Japan "rapidly recovered" in the three months to March, Ryutaro Kono, chief economist at BNP Paribas, said ahead of the GDP data release.

"Domestic household spending also appears to have recovered at an accelerated pace," he added.

The world's third-largest economy fully reopened its borders to foreign tourists in October following two-and-a-half years of Covid restrictions that pummelled the economy.

Japan welcomed nearly five million visitors in the first quarter of 2023 -- still significantly fewer than eight million in the same period of 2019, a record-breaking year for inbound tourism to the country.

Private consumption was up 0.6 percent. Economists said the rise, centred around the service sector including restaurants and hotels, helped offset a negative impact from external trade.

Exports of goods and services shrank 4.2 percent, against the backdrop of a slowing global economy and as the Yen recovered from the lows registered last year.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

