UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Economy Shrinks Historic 7.8% In April-June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 09:10 AM

Japan economy shrinks historic 7.8% in April-June

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Japan's economy shrank 7.8 percent in the April-June quarter, the worst contraction in the nation's modern history, as the coronavirus deepens the country's economic woes.

The contraction from the previous quarter was slightly worse than expectations but is still significantly less severe than declines seen in many other industrial economies.

Still, it is the biggest economic contraction for Japan since comparable data became available in 1980, beyond the brutal impact of the 2008 global financial crisis.

And some analysts labelled it the worst fall since World War II, though a change in calculation methods in 1980 makes the comparison complicated.

The official data compared with the market's expectation of a 7.6 percent contraction, the median forecast of major economists surveyed by the Nikkei business daily.

It was the third straight quarter of negative growth, confirming a deepening recession for Japan, and raising the prospect that the government will consider pumping further stimulus into the economy.

"The official data are expected to again show the extreme severity of the negative economic impact of the novel coronavirus," Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Daiichi Life Research Institute, wrote in a note before the official release of the data.

"The fall of the Japanese economy in April and May under the state of emergency went beyond expectations. Record falls are expected in both internal and external demand," he wrote.

The economy contracted an annualised 27.8 percent, with domestic demand falling 4.8 percent and exports of goods and services plunging 18.5 percent.

But imports fell only 0.5 percent, faring better than the 4.2 percent fall seen in the January-March period.

For the past year to March 2020, Japan's real GDP came to 0.0 percent, compared with a 0.3 percent growth seen in fiscal 2018, the Cabinet Office said.

Japan has seen a smaller coronavirus outbreak compared to some of the worst-hit countries, with infections approaching 55,000 and deaths at slightly under 1,100.

A nationwide state of emergency was imposed as cases spiked in April, but the restrictions were significantly looser than in many countries, with no enforcement mechanism to shutter businesses or keep people at home.

The emergency was lifted in June, and the government has been reluctant to reintroduce measures, even as infections rise again.

Related Topics

Exports Business Japan March April May June 2018 2020 Market World War From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ethiopian PM congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed on pe ..

9 hours ago

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE capital m ..

10 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys balli ..

11 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes data e- ..

12 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews working plans, objecti ..

12 hours ago

Sandooq Al Watan, Johns Hopkins University Centre ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.