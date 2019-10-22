UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Emperor Formally Proclaims Enthronement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Japan emperor formally proclaims enthronement

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Japan's Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday formally proclaimed his enthronement in front of royals and leaders from around the world, completing his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Dressed in a ceremonial outfit dominated by a draped outer robe in copper, Naruhito announced: "I hereby declare my enthronement at home and abroad." The ceremony was conducted largely in silence, with only drums and gongs sounding. Some 2,000 guests, including foreign dignitaries and royalty, stood at the sound of a deep drum beat before the proclamation began.

When the ceremony was complete, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cried "Banzai!" ("long live the emperor") three times.

Naruhito officially assumed his duties as emperor on May 1, the day after his father became the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in two centuries.

But the transition was not complete until his new role was officially proclaimed.

In the wake of Typhoon Hagibis, the government postponed a royal parade until November 10, but the rest of the day's ceremonies were left unchanged.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Ascension May November From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

World Green Economy Summit 2019 concludes, issues ..

8 hours ago

Pak, India to sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor ..

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways unveils Manchester City Football FC ..

9 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medi ..

10 hours ago

Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off with investor ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.