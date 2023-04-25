UrduPoint.com

Japan Evacuates All Nationals Wishing To Leave Sudan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 09:00 AM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The Japanese government said on Tuesday that all of its nationals who wished to leave conflict-hit Sudan have been evacuated.

According to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, along with Japanese nationals who departed on a Self-Defense Forces (SDF) plane, eight Japanese nationals and their families also left Sudan.

Efforts had been underway to evacuate around 60 Japanese nationals from Sudan.

This was due to violent clashes erupting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April 15 in the capital city of Khartoum and other places.

Sudan's health ministry said the deadly clashes have left more than 400 people dead and almost 4,000 wounded.

