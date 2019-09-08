UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Ex-empress Undergoes Breast Cancer Surgery

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 10:00 AM

Japan ex-empress undergoes breast cancer surgery

Tokyo, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Japan's former empress Michiko underwent surgery on Sunday after the 84-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, the Imperial Household Agency said.

Michiko's husband Akihito formally stepped down as emperor in April, the first abdication for 200 years in the world's oldest monarchy.

Her operation began Sunday morning "as scheduled" at the University of Tokyo Hospital, the agency official said.

It will take some hours to finish her surgery and the agency is scheduled to announce results later in the day, according to local media.

Akihito and daughter Sayako Kuroda, a former princess who left the royal household to marry a commoner, visited the hospital to see Michiko before the operation.

Akihito and Michiko are known for dramatically modernising the tradition-bound monarchy, bringing themselves closer to the public and boosting popular support for the household.

The first commoner ever to marry an imperial heir, Michiko was born in 1934 in Tokyo and attended the exclusive all-girls Christian Sacred Heart school before studying English literature at its university.

She gave birth to now-Emperor Naruhito in 1960 and her second son, Prince Akishino, was born in 1965.

Michiko and her husband also came to be known for their presence at the side of survivors of disasters, especially after the 2011 tsunami that wrecked large parts of eastern Japan.

Related Topics

Tsunami World Tokyo Japan April Sunday Breast Cancer Christian Media

Recent Stories

Nurmagomedov remains undisputed lightweight champi ..

7 hours ago

Coalition downs Saudi-bound Houthi drone

9 hours ago

President reposes full confidence in nation's capa ..

10 hours ago

Spanish King receives credentials of UAE ambassado ..

10 hours ago

Ritthammer and MacIntyre neck and neck at European ..

10 hours ago

Qadir's death, a great loss for cricketing world: ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.