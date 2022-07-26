UrduPoint.com

Japan Executes Man Over 2008 Stabbing Rampage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Japan on Tuesday executed a man convicted of killing seven people in a truck ramming and stabbing rampage in Tokyo's popular Akihabara electronics district in 2008, the justice ministry said.

Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said Tomohiro Kato had undertaken "meticulous preparation" for the attack and displayed a "strong intent to kill".

"The death sentence in this case was finalised through sufficient deliberation in court," he told reporters.

"Based on this fact, I approved the execution after extremely thorough scrutiny." Kato went on the stabbing spree on June 8, 2008, telling police: "I came to Akihabara to kill people. It didn't matter who I'd kill." He was arrested on the spot shortly after the attacks, in which he rammed a rented two-tonne truck into a crowd of pedestrians before getting out and randomly stabbing people.

"This is a very painful case that led to extremely grave consequences and shocked society," Furukawa said Tuesday.

Police said Kato documented his deadly journey to Akihabara on internet bulletin boards, typing messages on a mobile phone from behind the wheel of the truck and complaining of his unstable job and his loneliness.

The son of a banker, Kato grew up in Aomori prefecture in Japan's north, where he graduated from a top high school.

Prosecutors said Kato's self-confidence had plummeted after a woman he had chatted with online abruptly stopped emailing him after he sent her a photograph of himself.

His anger against the general public grew when his comments on an Internet bulletin board, including his plans to go on a killing spree, were met with no reaction at all, prosecutors said.

