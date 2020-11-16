Japan Exits Recession As GDP Grows 5.0% In Q3
Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 09:00 AM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Japan's economy grew 5.0 percent in the third quarter, government data showed Monday, as signs of recovery began to emerge after the worst GDP contraction on record.
A rise in domestic demand as well as exports helped drive the quarter-on-quarter growth, after the coronavirus pandemic and a consumption tax hike slammed the economy into reverse earlier in the year.