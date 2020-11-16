Japan exits recession as GDP grows 5.0% in Q3

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Japan's economy grew 5.0 percent in the third quarter, government data showed Monday, as signs of recovery began to emerge after the worst GDP contraction on record.

A rise in domestic demand as well as exports helped drive the quarter-on-quarter growth, after the coronavirus pandemic and a consumption tax hike slammed the economy into reverse earlier in the year.