Japan Expands Ban On Visitors As Virus Cases Climb

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 06:10 PM

Japan expands ban on visitors as virus cases climb

Tokyo, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Japan will bar visitors from the United States, China and most of Europe, the prime minister said Wednesday, as the country seeks to stem a recent rise in coronavirus cases.

The entry ban, which will also apply to Australia, Britain, South Korea and many Southeast Asia countries, will take effect on Friday, Shinzo Abe's government said.

Japan had already barred arrivals from parts of several European nations, China and South Korea.

A total of 73 countries were now subject to the measure, Abe told a government meeting.

Japan has also requested all travellers to the country, including its own citizens, to self-isolate and avoid public transport for two weeks from Friday.

The measures come as Abe weighs a state of emergency in Japan that would hand regional authorities greater power to request people to stay indoors.

Japan has not yet had the sort of explosion of infections seen in the United States and parts of Europe. But a recent spike in cases in Tokyo has raised concerns as dozens of new cases emerge daily.

