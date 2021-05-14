Japan expands virus emergency 10 weeks before Olympics

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to three more regions on Friday as it battles a surge in cases just 10 weeks before the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics.

"Today, we decided to add Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima to the area under the state of emergency from May 16 to 31," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced at a virus taskforce meeting.