Japan Expands Virus Emergency One Week Into Olympics

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Japan expands virus emergency one week into Olympics

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Japan on Friday extended a virus emergency in Tokyo and expanded the measure to four more regions as it battles a surge in infections a week into the pandemic-postponed Olympics.

"We will issue a state of emergency for Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Osaka," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, adding that measures in place in Tokyo and southern Okinawa will now run until August 31.

