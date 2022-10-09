Japan expected to introduce city gas use restrictions

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) --::Japan's industry ministry compiled a draft revision of the country's existing gas business law on Wednesday in order to introduce measures to restrict the use of city gas and support fuel procurement amid lingering fears of severe supply crunches and sky-high spot prices.

The draft revision is aimed at developing a scheme to curb demand during times of emergency, where the government is allowed to issue an order to restrict the use of city gas by major companies if gas shortages are feared to have an adverse effect on the domestic economy and people's daily life.

The planned revision also includes a system to allow the government to procure liquefied natural gas (LNG), a raw material for city gas, on behalf of private firms in case the companies become unable to purchase the fuel.

Under the system, the industry minister will be allowed to ask state-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. to buy LNG in the event of a large-scale disruption to LNG imports