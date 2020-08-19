UrduPoint.com
Japan Experts Head To Mauritius For Oil Spill Clean-up

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 08:40 AM

Japan experts head to Mauritius for oil spill clean-up

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A new team of Japanese experts headed to Mauritius on Wednesday with special oil-absorbent materials to help the clean-up of tonnes of oil that leaked from a Japanese-owned ship.

"The oil leak from the stranded ship has caused severe damage to the people of Mauritius, the economy of which largely relies on tourism and the beautiful ocean," environment ministry official Yukihiro Haisa told reporters before the departure.

"I am terribly distressed." Six members of the team are travelling to Mauritius from Japan, with the leader of the group joining from New York.

Haisa said the government of Mauritius has asked the team assess the leak's impact on local coral reefs.

The Japanese-owned MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef on July 25 and began leaking oil more than a week later, spilling over 1,000 tonnes and threatening a protected marine park boasting mangrove forests and endangered species.

"We would like to apply our technical skills to help clean the oil-covered mangrove forests," said Noriaki Sakaguchi, an environmental expert at the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

