UrduPoint.com

Japan Extends US Military Support

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Japan extends US military support

Tokyo, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Japan moved ahead with an expansion of support to US troops as the allies held top-level talks on Friday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the two nations were signing a five-year extension of the support package provided by Japan for the hosting of around 50,000 US troops on its soil.

The new agreement "will invest greater resources to deepen our military readiness and interoperability," Blinken said at the opening of four-way virtual talks between the allies' foreign and defence chiefs, held Friday Tokyo time.

"Our allies must not only strengthen the tools we have but also develop new ones," Blinken said Thursday in Washington.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, appearing from isolation after a mild case of Covid-19, said the allies were "evolving our roles and missions to reflect Japan's growing ability to contribute to regional peace and stability.

" Japan renounced its right to wage war after World War II and has since developed a close alliance with Washington, which is treaty-bound to defend the world's second-largest developed economy.

Tokyo pays the costs of the US forces in the country as well as utilities. A previous agreement was set to expire in March 2021 but was extended for a year amid a change of administration in Washington.

According to Japanese press reports, the new five-year package will amount to 211 billion Yen ($1.8 billion) per fiscal year, an increase of about five percent.

Related Topics

World Washington Tokyo Alliance Austin Japan March World War From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2022

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th January 2022

2 hours ago
 CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence ..

CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence in Kazakhstan Depends on Situ ..

10 hours ago
 Govt saves billions after introducing modern techn ..

Govt saves billions after introducing modern technology in construction of roads ..

10 hours ago
 India's settler-colonialism a grave threat to Kash ..

India's settler-colonialism a grave threat to Kashmiris' existence: Speakers

10 hours ago
 Russia's Zakharova Comments on Borrell's Statement ..

Russia's Zakharova Comments on Borrell's Statement on CSTO Assistance to Kazakhs ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.