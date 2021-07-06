UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Extends Visas Of 300 Myanmar Nationals

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Japan extends visas of 300 Myanmar nationals

TOKYO, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Amid political turmoil in Myanmar, Japan on Tuesday extended the visas of at least 300 nationals of the Southeast Asian country.

Those whose stay in Japan was extended include Burmese national soccer player Pyae Lyan Aung, Japan's Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said, according to the Tokyo-based Kyodo news.

Many Burmese citizens living abroad have refused to return to the country after the country's military, known as the Tatmadaw, seized power in a military coup early in February, removing the civilian government from office.One of these was Aung, who refused to return home with his teammates last month.

The minister informed that around 50 nationals of Myanmar had applied for refugee status, including Aung, adding, however that "none has been decided."The Thailand-based watchdog Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said that 892 Burmese citizens had been killed since the coup, which triggered a mass uprising now largely suppressed by the junta.

It said in a statement that around 5,085 people are currently under detention by the Tatmadaw administration, including 26 who have been sentenced to death.

Related Topics

Myanmar Japan February From Government Refugee Asia

Recent Stories

DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at $5 ..

23 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.71 a barrel M ..

38 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Masdar wins tender for 200 MW sol ..

1 hour ago

‘I came for rough environment in ’63 but it’ ..

1 hour ago

DMCC registers 1,230 companies in 2021 - best H1 p ..

1 hour ago

ADJD releases Arabic version of International Fram ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.