Open Menu

Japan Eyes Fukushima Wastewater Release Between Late August, Early September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Japan eyes Fukushima wastewater release between late August, early September

Tokyo,Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Japan is mulling discharge of nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea beginning in between late August and early September, local media reported on Monday.

The Japanese government is making arrangements to hold a meeting of relevant Cabinet ministers to make a decision about the specific date of the ocean discharge after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to the United States, Kyodo news reported, citing government sources.

Officials are expected to consider starting the release of the radioactive wastewater sometime between late August and the first half of September, said the report.

Japan has been making final preparations to commence the discharge since the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in its final report in early July that the planned discharge "is in conformity with the agreed international standards."Despite strong opposition from neighboring and Pacific island countries, as well as local fishermen over the irreversible impacts on the marine environment and public health, the Japanese government has been pushing for release of the radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant hit by a massive earthquake and an ensuing tsunami in March 2011.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Prime Minister Nuclear Visit Fukushima Japan United States March July August September Media From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

55 minutes ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

12 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

13 hours ago
Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

17 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

17 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

19 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

20 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

20 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous