Japan Falls Silent To Mark Anniversary Of 2011 Tsunami Disaster

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 11:10 AM

Japan falls silent to mark anniversary of 2011 tsunami disaster

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Japan fell silent on Thursday afternoon to mark 10 years since the worst natural disaster in the country's living memory: a powerful earthquake, deadly tsunami and nuclear meltdown that traumatised a nation.

A minute's silence was observed across the country at 2.46 pm local time (0546 GMT), the precise moment a 9.0 magnitude quake hit off the northeast coast on March 11, 2011, triggering a disaster that left some 18,500 dead or missing.

