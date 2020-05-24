Japan female wrestler cast in 'Terrace House' dies at 22

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Hana Kimura, a female professional wrestler who was among the cast of the popular Japanese reality series "Terrace House," died Saturday at 22, her wrestling organisation said, after she reportedly faced online bullying.

While the cause of her death was not immediately known, she had recently posted messages on social media seeming to tell her fans goodbye.

Kimura was a current cast member of Netflix's internationally popular "Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020," a show about six strangers "looking for love while living under the same roof," according to the US streaming giant.

Local media said her death follows online bullying over her remarks and behaviour on the show, which has been broadcast by both Netflix and Japan's Fuji Television.

"We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," World Wonder Ring Stardom, a women's wrestling league in Japan, said in a statement.

"Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends," it said in English without elaborating.

Kimura's last post on Instagram was a picture of herself and a cat with the message: "I love you, have a long, happy life. I'm sorry."Local media said she posted the image shortly before her death was confirmed by a hospital, while she also sent another online message that read "goodbye."In South Korea, cyberbullying made headlines last year when two female K-pop stars committed suicide after facing online attacks.