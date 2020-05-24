UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Female Wrestler Cast In 'Terrace House' Dies At 22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

Japan female wrestler cast in 'Terrace House' dies at 22

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Hana Kimura, a female professional wrestler who was among the cast of the popular Japanese reality series "Terrace House," died Saturday at 22, her wrestling organisation said, after she reportedly faced online bullying.

While the cause of her death was not immediately known, she had recently posted messages on social media seeming to tell her fans goodbye.

Kimura was a current cast member of Netflix's internationally popular "Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020," a show about six strangers "looking for love while living under the same roof," according to the US streaming giant.

Local media said her death follows online bullying over her remarks and behaviour on the show, which has been broadcast by both Netflix and Japan's Fuji Television.

"We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," World Wonder Ring Stardom, a women's wrestling league in Japan, said in a statement.

"Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends," it said in English without elaborating.

Kimura's last post on Instagram was a picture of herself and a cat with the message: "I love you, have a long, happy life. I'm sorry."Local media said she posted the image shortly before her death was confirmed by a hospital, while she also sent another online message that read "goodbye."In South Korea, cyberbullying made headlines last year when two female K-pop stars committed suicide after facing online attacks.

Related Topics

World Social Media Died Suicide Terrace Tokyo Same Japan South Korea Women Post Family Media TV Netflix Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings ..

21 minutes ago

Profiteers fined Rs78,000 for overcharging on esse ..

25 minutes ago

Taliban Announces 3-Day Ceasefire as Eid Holiday B ..

25 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz terms Eid rare occasion as being cele ..

25 minutes ago

Anti-Nuclear Group Criticizes US After Reports Cla ..

25 minutes ago

PIA plane crash responsible to be treated as per l ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.