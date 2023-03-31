Japan FM to visit China, first time in over 3 years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Japan's top diplomat Yoshimasa Hayashi will visit China this weekend, the first such visit in over three years, the foreign ministry in Tokyo announced on Friday.

The April 1-2 trip will include talks with Hayashi's Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, the ministry said and will be the first time a Japanese foreign minister has visited since December 2019.

Ties between Tokyo and Beijing have been tense in recent years.

But last November, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of a summit in Bangkok and pledged to continue high-level contact.