UrduPoint.com

Japan Foundation, Embassy Of Japan, PNCA To Organize Exhibition On Monday

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Japan Foundation, Embassy of Japan, PNCA to organize exhibition on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The Japan Foundation Embassy of Japan in Pakistan and Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will organize the exhibition titled "NINGYO Art & Beauty of Japanese Dolls on January 11.

According to Japan Foundation Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, the traveling exhibition "Ningyo" art and beauty of Japanese dolls was prepared as a successor to our highly popular traveling exhibition "The Dolls of Japan: Shapes of Prayers, Embodiments of love" , said a news release.

Under the title NINGYO, which means "human shape" in Japanese, the doll culture has been cultivated over the long history of Japan will be introduced through a total of 67 carefully selected dolls, divided into four sections.

"NINGYO to pray for children's growth," Ningyo as fineart," Ningyo as folk art," and spread of Ningyo culture.

This exhibition presents a comprehensive introduction to Japanese doll culture, from Katashiro and Amagatsu, which are considered to be the archetypes of dolls in Japan, to local dolls that reflect the climate and anecdotes from across the country, to dress up dolls that are beloved in Japan today as doll toys, and scale figures that are highly regarded around the world.

"We appreciate that each doll on exhibition will be warmly welcomed all over the world and that many audiences would experience the charm of Japanese dolls", said Japan Foundation Embassy of Japan.

The Japan Foundation endeavors to promote international mutual understanding, setting its mission "Cultivating friendship and ties between Japan and the world," in its main areas of activity, arts and cultural exchange, Japanese language education overseas and Japanese studies and intellectual exchange.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Education Japan January All From Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

6 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

13 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

14 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

14 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.