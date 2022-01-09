Japan Foundation, Embassy of Japan, PNCA to organize exhibition on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The Japan Foundation Embassy of Japan in Pakistan and Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will organize the exhibition titled "NINGYO Art & Beauty of Japanese Dolls on January 11.

According to Japan Foundation Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, the traveling exhibition "Ningyo" art and beauty of Japanese dolls was prepared as a successor to our highly popular traveling exhibition "The Dolls of Japan: Shapes of Prayers, Embodiments of love" , said a news release.

Under the title NINGYO, which means "human shape" in Japanese, the doll culture has been cultivated over the long history of Japan will be introduced through a total of 67 carefully selected dolls, divided into four sections.

"NINGYO to pray for children's growth," Ningyo as fineart," Ningyo as folk art," and spread of Ningyo culture.

This exhibition presents a comprehensive introduction to Japanese doll culture, from Katashiro and Amagatsu, which are considered to be the archetypes of dolls in Japan, to local dolls that reflect the climate and anecdotes from across the country, to dress up dolls that are beloved in Japan today as doll toys, and scale figures that are highly regarded around the world.

"We appreciate that each doll on exhibition will be warmly welcomed all over the world and that many audiences would experience the charm of Japanese dolls", said Japan Foundation Embassy of Japan.

The Japan Foundation endeavors to promote international mutual understanding, setting its mission "Cultivating friendship and ties between Japan and the world," in its main areas of activity, arts and cultural exchange, Japanese language education overseas and Japanese studies and intellectual exchange.