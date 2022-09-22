Japan government intervenes to support cratering yen

Tokyo, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Japan's finance ministry said Thursday it intervened in the Currency market to bolster the yen, which has plummeted against the Dollar in recent months on the widening policy gap between the US and Japanese central banks.

It was the first government intervention to prop up the currency since 1998 and came after the dollar neared 146 Yen earlier in the day.

"Although exchange rates are in principle determined by the market, excessive fluctuations caused by speculation cannot be tolerated," Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters.

"Based on this, we intervened in the foreign exchange market today. We will continue to monitor developments in the market with a strong sense of urgency and take necessary action against excessive fluctuations," he added.

He declined to detail the scale of the intervention, or its length. And he refused to confirm whether it had been coordinated with Washington or other capitals, saying only he was "in constant contact with relevant monetary authorities".

The move, which involves selling Dollars and buying yen, saw the greenback retreat as low as 140.70 before gaining slightly.