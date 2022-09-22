UrduPoint.com

Japan Government Intervenes To Support Cratering Yen

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Japan government intervenes to support cratering yen

Tokyo, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Japan's finance ministry said Thursday it intervened in the Currency market to bolster the yen, which has plummeted against the Dollar in recent months on the widening policy gap between the US and Japanese central banks.

It was the first government intervention to prop up the currency since 1998 and came after the dollar neared 146 Yen earlier in the day.

"Although exchange rates are in principle determined by the market, excessive fluctuations caused by speculation cannot be tolerated," Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters.

"Based on this, we intervened in the foreign exchange market today. We will continue to monitor developments in the market with a strong sense of urgency and take necessary action against excessive fluctuations," he added.

He declined to detail the scale of the intervention, or its length. And he refused to confirm whether it had been coordinated with Washington or other capitals, saying only he was "in constant contact with relevant monetary authorities".

The move, which involves selling Dollars and buying yen, saw the greenback retreat as low as 140.70 before gaining slightly.

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Washington Market Government Suzuki

Recent Stories

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after fl ..

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after floods devastation in Pakistan

57 seconds ago
 Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

26 minutes ago
 SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

3 hours ago
 Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 ..

Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 % in South Punjab: Shahzad Al ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.