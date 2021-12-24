Japan has 'no plans to send government officials' to Beijing Olympics

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Japan has "no plans to send government officials" to February's Beijing Olympics, Tokyo said Friday, after the US and other nations announced diplomatic boycotts over rights concerns.

Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto and Japanese Olympic Committee head Yasuhiro Yamashita will attend the Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital, top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.