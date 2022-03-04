Japan hits target of administering 1 mln COVID booster shots per day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Japan's minister in charge of vaccinations said on Friday that the government's goal of administering 1 million COVID-19 booster shots per day was achieved in mid-February as efforts to speed up the previously sluggish inoculation drive proved effective.

The minister in charge of vaccinations, Noriko Horiuchi, told a press briefing that on Feb. 18 and Feb. 26 the number of booster shots administered on a daily basis exceeded 1 million.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had vowed to speed up the previously slow vaccination campaign, pledging that 1 million booster shots per day would be administered in the second half of February.

The government's push to expedite its vaccination campaign came amid harsh criticism over the booster shots' slow rollout by the government, as the highly-contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus ran rampant in the country, forcing numerous prefectures to be placed under emergency virus measures.

While the campaign has gained some traction, the government's figures showed that as of Thursday, the third jabs had only been administered to 22.9 percent of Japan's population of 125 million.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government said Thursday that it is set to announce that current COVID-19 quasi-emergency measures will be extended beyond the Sunday deadline in roughly half of the 31 prefectures where enhanced antiviral measures are in place.

The intensive quasi-emergency measures are expected to be extended through March 21 in areas including Tokyo, Osaka, Hokkaido and Aichi, the government said, as hospital occupancy rates in these major prefectures remain high.

A formal decision on the extension and lifting thereof is expected to be formalized on Friday after the government has sought further advice from an expert panel on infectious disease and relevant ministers.

While Japan is still grappling with relatively high rates of community transmissions of the highly-contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, Kishida said the government will further relax its border control measures.

Kishida said the government will raise the cap on daily arrivals from 5,000 to 7,000 people from March 14.

Japan's previously stringent border controls, aimed particularly at preventing the Omicron strain of the virus from entering the country from overseas, had been strongly criticized by business and academic bodies both here and overseas, as students and business people have long been left in limbo as to when they can enter the county.

Those coming to Japan are being asked to quarantine here for three days and are required to test negative for COVID-19 on their final day of quarantine.

Inbound travelers who have been triple-vaccinated and have departed from countries where the virus situation is under control, will be exempt from having to quarantine, the government said.