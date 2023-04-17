Japan hosts G7 foreign ministers' meeting amid protests

KARUIZAWA, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) --:The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers gathered Sunday in the central Japanese resort town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, as people took part in demonstrations to protest against the bloc.

The top diplomats, including Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are expected to discuss issues such as the Ukraine crisis and nuclear disarmament over the next two days.

On Sunday, Hayashi and his G7 counterparts took the one-hour shinkansen train ride from Tokyo to Karuizawa, whose arrival was accompanied by protests in the train station area, with people holding banners like "Objection to G7," calling the role of the club of the rich countries into question.