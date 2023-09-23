Japan inflation flat at 3.1 percent in August: govt

Tokyo, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Japan's consumer price inflation was 3.1 percent in August, unchanged from July, official data showed Friday, putting further pressure on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The data, excluding fresh food, came slightly higher than market expectations for a 3.0 percent rise in the world's third-largest economy.

Excluding both food and energy, however, prices rose 4.3 percent, also unchanged from July, according to the internal affairs ministry.

Among key items, mobile phone fees, hotel prices, and fire and earthquake insurance saw increased prices, the ministry said.

But electricity and gas bills fell as the government continued subsidies to reduce pressure on families, it said.

Kishida has seen his popularity ratings slide since taking office in October 2021, with many voters squeezed by rising prices seen around the world in the wake of the Ukraine war.

Last week, facing a tough battle for internal party re-election next year, Kishida promised a "drastic" economic package after reshuffling his cabinet.

However, he stuck with his economic team, with Shunichi Suzuki staying as finance minister and Yasutoshi Nishimura still in charge of economy and industry.

The rise of US bond yields, compared with lower Japanese bond yields, has driven down the Yen, making the cost of imports such as food and energy particularly more expensive for Japanese consumers.