UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Landslide Toll Rises To 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

Japan landslide toll rises to 15

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The death toll in a landslide that hit the Japanese resort town of Atami has risen to 15, a local official said Sunday, as hundreds of rescuers continued the search for over a dozen missing residents.

"Two more people were confirmed dead during the weekend, with the number of victims now totalling 15," disaster-management spokesman Yuta Hara told AFP.

14 people remain unaccounted for, the official said.

Dozens of homes were swept away when a landslide descended on the resort town in several violent waves on July 3.

It came after days of intense downpours in and around Atami, which lies about 90 kilometres (55 miles) southwest of Tokyo.

Japan was in its rainy season when the floods struck, with many parts of the country vulnerable to landslides because homes are built on slopes where ground can loosen and collapse suddenly after heavy downpours.

Scientists say climate change is also intensifying the country's rainy seasons because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

Rescue and recovery efforts involving about 1,300 police officers, firefighters, soldiers and coastguard members were continuing, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Dead Police Water Tokyo July Sunday

Recent Stories

US is UAE’s &#039;most important and enduring st ..

43 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 18, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Covid-19 vigilance remains top priority

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Kidnappers of Afghan envoy's daughter to be arrest ..

11 hours ago

Lyon Police Arrest 9 Protesters at Rally Against C ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.