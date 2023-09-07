Japan launches 'Moon Sniper' mission

Tokyo, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Japan launched on Thursday a rocket carrying what it hopes will be its first successful Moon lander, live footage from the country's space agency showed.

The H2-A rocket blasted off at 8:42 am (2342 GMT Wednesday) carrying the precision "Moon Sniper" lander which is expected to touch down on the Moon's surface in four to six months.

The lift-off from Tanegashima in southern Japan, which had been postponed three times by bad weather, was watched by around 35,000 people online.

The rocket was also carrying a research satellite developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), NASA, and the European Space Agency.

Japan's compact lander, officially called the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), is designed to land within 100 meters of a specific target on the Moon, far less than the usual range of several kilometers.

"By creating the SLIM lander humans will make a qualitative shift towards being able to land where we want and not just where it is easy to land," JAXA said before the launch.

"By achieving this, it will become possible to land on planets even more resource-scarce than the Moon," it said.

Globally, "there are no previous instances of pinpoint landing on celestial bodies with significant gravity such as the Moon," JAXA said.