Japan Lawmakers Vote Fumio Kishida New Prime Minister
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 10:10 AM
Tokyo, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Japan's parliament voted Monday to approve Fumio Kishida as prime minister, with the new leader expected to announce a cabinet including both holdovers and fresh faces.
The soft-spoken scion of a Hiroshima political family, Kishida beat popular vaccine chief Taro Kono to win leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last week.
