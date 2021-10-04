UrduPoint.com

Japan Lawmakers Vote Fumio Kishida New Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 10:10 AM

Japan lawmakers vote Fumio Kishida new prime minister

Tokyo, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Japan's parliament voted Monday to approve Fumio Kishida as prime minister, with the new leader expected to announce a cabinet including both holdovers and fresh faces.

The soft-spoken scion of a Hiroshima political family, Kishida beat popular vaccine chief Taro Kono to win leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last week.

si-sah/kaf/rbu

