Japan lawmakers vote Fumio Kishida new prime minister

Tokyo, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Japan's parliament voted Monday to approve Fumio Kishida as prime minister, with the new leader expected to announce a cabinet including both holdovers and fresh faces.

The soft-spoken scion of a Hiroshima political family, Kishida beat popular vaccine chief Taro Kono to win leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last week.

