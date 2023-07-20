(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Japan won the World Cup in 2011 playing a free-flowing style that made them the envy of women's football, but they have fallen behind since then, sparking accusations of mismanagement and neglect.

Japan used their slick attacking game to beat the United States in the final 12 years ago and went on to finish runners-up at the 2012 Olympics and 2015 World Cup.

But they failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Games and have since struggled to haul themselves back among the top contenders in women's football.

Japan begin their latest World Cup campaign on Saturday against Zambia, but they are ranked 11th now and no longer among the favourites.

"I think we were left behind by the sudden strides that the rest of the world were making," former Japan coach Asako Takakura, who led the team at the 2019 World Cup, told AFP ahead of the 2023 edition.

In February, World Cup-winning striker Yuki Nagasato pointed the finger at Japanese football chiefs, saying they had "not done anything for 12 years to maintain or improve" the women's game in the country.

Nagasato, who last played for Japan in 2016, launched a tirade on her personal website after the team's games at the SheBelieves Cup were not broadcast at home.

"We don't want you to misunderstand, this is not only this time problem," Nagasato, who scored 58 goals in 132 international games, wrote in English on her website.

"Lack of many things has been building up and this is the result of what they've done for us."Only a last-minute television deal avoided a similar blackout in Japan for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.