Open Menu

Japan 'left Behind' As Women's World Cup Glory Becomes Distant Memory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Japan 'left behind' as Women's World Cup glory becomes distant memory

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Japan won the World Cup in 2011 playing a free-flowing style that made them the envy of women's football, but they have fallen behind since then, sparking accusations of mismanagement and neglect.

Japan used their slick attacking game to beat the United States in the final 12 years ago and went on to finish runners-up at the 2012 Olympics and 2015 World Cup.

But they failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Games and have since struggled to haul themselves back among the top contenders in women's football.

Japan begin their latest World Cup campaign on Saturday against Zambia, but they are ranked 11th now and no longer among the favourites.

"I think we were left behind by the sudden strides that the rest of the world were making," former Japan coach Asako Takakura, who led the team at the 2019 World Cup, told AFP ahead of the 2023 edition.

In February, World Cup-winning striker Yuki Nagasato pointed the finger at Japanese football chiefs, saying they had "not done anything for 12 years to maintain or improve" the women's game in the country.

Nagasato, who last played for Japan in 2016, launched a tirade on her personal website after the team's games at the SheBelieves Cup were not broadcast at home.

"We don't want you to misunderstand, this is not only this time problem," Nagasato, who scored 58 goals in 132 international games, wrote in English on her website.

"Lack of many things has been building up and this is the result of what they've done for us."Only a last-minute television deal avoided a similar blackout in Japan for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Related Topics

Football World Australia Japan United States Zambia February Women 2016 2015 2019 Olympics TV Top Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

9 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

10 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

11 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

11 hours ago
Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

11 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

11 hours ago
 European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainia ..

European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainian Grain Exports by Land Via EU

11 hours ago
 US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea ..

US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea on Detained Soldier - State D ..

11 hours ago
 Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pog ..

Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pogacar again

11 hours ago
 French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week o ..

French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week of Unrest - Interior Minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous