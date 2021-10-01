Japan lifts COVID-19 state of emergency as scheduled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Japan fully lifted the COVID-19 state of emergency covering Tokyo and another 18 prefectures, as well as the quasi-state of emergency covering other regions on Friday as scheduled.

It is the first time since April 4 that none of Japan's 47 prefectures is under either a state of emergency or a quasi-state of emergency.

The Japanese government plans to ease restrictions in phases to resume social and economic activities while preventing another wave of coronavirus infections.

With the state of emergency being gradually lifted, the tourism sector saw a rise in reservations for domestic tours, and businesses such as restaurants and theme parks were preparing for an expected increase in customers.

All Nippon Airways received around 50,000 reservations on Wednesday, nearly 10 times more than the average of a month ago. At the same time, Tokyo Disney theme parks and Universal Studios Japan are expected to raise the maximum number of daily visitors from 5,000 to 10,000.