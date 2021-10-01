UrduPoint.com

Japan Lifts COVID-19 State Of Emergency As Scheduled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:40 PM

Japan lifts COVID-19 state of emergency as scheduled

TOKYO, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Japan fully lifted the COVID-19 state of emergency covering Tokyo and another 18 prefectures, as well as the quasi-state of emergency covering other regions on Friday as scheduled.

It is the first time since April 4 that none of Japan's 47 prefectures is under either a state of emergency or a quasi-state of emergency.

The Japanese government plans to ease restrictions in phases to resume social and economic activities while preventing another wave of coronavirus infections.

With the state of emergency being gradually lifted, the tourism sector saw a rise in reservations for domestic tours, and businesses such as restaurants and theme parks were preparing for an expected increase in customers.

All Nippon Airways received around 50,000 reservations on Wednesday, nearly 10 times more than the average of a month ago. At the same time, Tokyo Disney theme parks and Universal Studios Japan are expected to raise the maximum number of daily visitors from 5,000 to 10,000.

Related Topics

Tours Tokyo Same Japan April From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

POL prices are cheaper in Pakistan other than neig ..

POL prices are cheaper in Pakistan other than neighboring states: Shaukat Tarin

42 minutes ago
 Construction work on Jaglot-Skardu Road to be comp ..

Construction work on Jaglot-Skardu Road to be completed by Oct 30: Minister

28 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 24 imported COVID-19 case ..

Chinese mainland reports 24 imported COVID-19 cases, 10 local infections

28 minutes ago
 'Grotesque': Konami's 'eFootball' release mocked b ..

'Grotesque': Konami's 'eFootball' release mocked by fans

28 minutes ago
 For first time PTV to broadcast live Friday Sermo ..

For first time PTV to broadcast live Friday Sermon from President House: Fawad ..

28 minutes ago
 Aussie state records deadliest day of COVID-19 cas ..

Aussie state records deadliest day of COVID-19 cases

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.