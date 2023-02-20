UrduPoint.com

Japan Logs 1st Trade Deficit On Record In Electronics For Half-year Period

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Japan logs 1st trade deficit on record in electronics for half-year period

TOKYO, Feb. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) --:Japan logged a trade deficit of 81.2 billion Yen (605 million U.S. Dollars) in electronic equipment in the second half of 2022, local media said on Sunday.

The trade deficit in electronics marks the first time on record that imports have exceeded exports for a half-year period amid a decline in the competitiveness of Japanese products, Kyodo news reported, citing government data.

The value of exports of electronic equipment in the six months through December came to 9.23 trillion yen, up 13.9 percent from the first six months, while imports jumped 17.2 percent to 9.31 trillion yen, according to the Finance Ministry's trade data.

The first red ink since comparable data became available in 1988 underscores a stark contrast to the 1990s, when the industry propped up Japan's trade with an annual surplus of almost 8 trillion yen, the report said.

