Japan Logs All-time High Of 17,196 COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Japan logs all-time high of 17,196 COVID-19 cases

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Japan confirmed 17,196 COVID-19 infections as of 5:20 p.m. local time on Thursday, with 4,989 cases in Tokyo, as the number of severely ill patients strike a record high for the capital, local media reported.

Among the new cases in Tokyo, 1,490 cases are in their 20s, accounting for the largest group, followed by 1,031 in their 30s and 865 in their 40s. The number for those aged 65 or older was 161, obviously lower compared to younger generations thanks to a higher rate of vaccination.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards increased to another record high of 218, up from 197 on Wednesday.

Tokyo has secured 392 beds for seriously ill patients.

On Wednesday, Japan newly reported 15,812 COVID-19 infection cases, logging another single-day record.

Infection cases were climbing not only in the Tokyo metropolitan area but also in other regions. The prefectures of Osaka, Shizuoka, Mie, Shiga, Kyoto, Nara, Ehime, Kumamoto and Kagoshima reported record numbers.

