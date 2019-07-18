UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Look To Give Ailing Ikee A Lift At World Swim

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:00 AM

Japan look to give ailing Ikee a lift at world swim

Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Japan's swimmers have promised to lift their game at next week's world championships to lift the spirits of ailing team mate Rikako Ikee in her battle with leukaemia.

The 19-year-old poster girl for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was diagnosed with the illness earlier this year and is continuing treatment back in Tokyo.

Asian champion Yui Ohashi, one of Japan's biggest medal hopes in South Korea after taking silver in the 200 metres individual medley two years ago, insisted Thursday that Ikee was on the mind of all the swimmers.

"It's a huge blow that Rikako can't be here to fight with us but she's battling hard too," Ohashi told AFP.

"Hopefully she can see us giving it everything to produce the kind of results that will give her courage and the added motivation -- that I'm sure she already has -- to return to competition.

" Ikee shot to fame at last year's Asian Games where she captured a record six gold medals.

But she tweeted in February that she had been diagnosed with leukaemia after experiencing problems during a training camp in Australia.

Japan's swim queen would have been a favourite to win 2020 Olympic gold in the 100 metres butterfly and a serious medal contender in the 200m freestyle in her home city.

Japanese coaches in Gwangju have spoken to the athletes about Ikee, revealed head coach Norimasa Hirai the morning after arriving in South Korea.

"Coach (Yoji) Suzuki has said in meetings it was important to fight hard for Rikako too," said Hirai.

"But knowing Rikako's character she will be anxious about Japan's results. If we give everything we have, and hopefully come away with a few medals, it will give her a lift. But first we have to get the job done."

Related Topics

World Australia Job Tokyo Gwangju Japan South Korea February 2020 Gold Silver Olympics All Suzuki Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Liwa Date Festival returns with more heritage acti ..

8 hours ago

Roundtable Discussion on Torture in IOK

9 hours ago

UAE registered highest growth in the region for on ..

9 hours ago

Emirates NBD H1 net profit up 49% y-o-y to AED 7.5 ..

9 hours ago

Arab Information Ministers Council’s decision to ..

9 hours ago

US Visa Restrictions Put Iranian Diplomats, Famili ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.