Japan Man Charged With Murder Over Anime Studio Arson: Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

Japan man charged with murder over anime studio arson: media

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Japanese prosecutors on Wednesday charged a man with murder over the 2019 arson attack on Kyoto Animation that killed 36 people, local media said, the country's deadliest violent crime in decades.

Shinji Aoba, 42, was arrested in the aftermath of the July attack, but has been hospitalised with severe burns sustained in the incident, and reportedly only regained consciousness in August.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

