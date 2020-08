Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing

(@FahadShabbir)

Hiroshima, Japan, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Japan on Thursday marked 75 years since the world's first atomic bomb attack, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing a scaling back of ceremonies to remember the victims.

Survivors, relatives and a handful of foreign dignitaries attended this year's main event in Hiroshima to pray for those killed or wounded in the bombing and call for world peace.

But the general public was kept away, with the ceremony instead broadcast online.

Participants, many of them dressed in black and wearing face masks, offered a silent prayer at exactly 8:15 am (2315 GMT Wednesday), the time the first nuclear weapon used in wartime was dropped over the city.

Speaking afterwards, Hiroshima mayor Kazumi Matsui warned in an address that the world must come together to face global threats, like the coronavirus pandemic, and to warn against the nationalism that led to World War II.

"We must never allow this painful past to repeat itself. Civil society must reject self-centred nationalism and unite against all threats," he said.

Humanity must "unite against threats to humanity and avoid repeating our tragic past," Matsui added, making an annual call for a world without nuclear weapons.

The bomb attack on Hiroshima killed around 140,000 people, many of them instantly, with others perishing in the weeks and months that followed, suffering radiation sickness, devastating burns and other injuries.

Three days later, the United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki, where 74,000 people were killed.

- 'No one can escape' - Many of the traditional events to mark the sombre anniversary have been cancelled because of the pandemic, a global threat that carries an all-too-familiar fear for some survivors, including 83-year-old Keiko Ogura, who lived through the Hiroshima bombing.

With the outbreak of the virus, "I recall the fear I felt right after the bombing... no one can escape", she told journalists last month.

She too urged people around the world to recognise the need to fight common challenges as one.

"Whether it's the coronavirus or nuclear weapons, the way to overcome it is through solidarity among mankind," she said.