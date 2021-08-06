UrduPoint.com

Japan Marks Hiroshima Bomb Anniversary With Low-key Ceremonies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:20 AM

Japan marks Hiroshima bomb anniversary with low-key ceremonies

Hiroshima, Japan, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Japan on Friday marked 76 years since the world's first atomic bomb attack, with low-key ceremonies and disappointment over a refusal by Olympics organisers to hold a minute's silence.

Survivors, relatives and a handful of foreign dignitaries attended this year's main event in Hiroshima to pray for those killed or wounded in the bombing and call for world peace.

Virus concerns meant the general public were once again kept away, with the ceremony instead broadcast online.

Participants, many dressed in black and wearing face masks, offered a silent prayer at 8:15 am (2315 GMT Thursday), the time the first nuclear weapon used in wartime was dropped over the city.

An estimated 140,000 people were killed in the bombing of Hiroshima, which was followed three days later by the atomic bombing of Nagasaki.

On Friday, Hiroshima's mayor warned "experience has taught humanity that threatening others for self-defence benefits no one".

He also called for leaders to visit Hiroshima and Nagasaki to "achieve a deeper understanding of the bombings".

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach made a trip to Hiroshima before the Games began, to mark the start of an Olympic truce that urges a halt to fighting worldwide to allow the safe passage of athletes.

But organisers stopped short of granting a request from bomb survivors and the city for athletes to join a minute of silent prayer on Friday morning.

In a letter, Bach said the Olympic closing ceremony would include time to honour victims of tragedy throughout history.

"His letter didn't say anything about our request," Tomohiro Higaki from Hiroshima's peace promotion division told AFP.

"It is disappointing, even though we appreciate that Bach visited Hiroshima to learn the reality of bomb victims," he said.

Bach's visit itself was controversial, with more than 70,000 people signing a petition opposing the trip and accusing him of seeking "to promote the Olympics... even though it is being forced through despite opposition".

Yoko Sado, 43, who was strolling around the peace memorial park with her seven-year-old son, said the pandemic had robbed Hiroshima of a chance to spread a message of peace.

"If it were not for the pandemic, many people who would have attended the Tokyo Olympics could have had visited this park and see the exhibitions," she told AFP.

"I'm a bit disappointed... It would have been a great opportunity."This year's ceremony is the first since an international treaty banning nuclear weapons entered into force last year when a 50th country ratified the text.

The treaty has not been signed by nuclear-armed states, but activists believe it will have a gradual deterrent effect.

Related Topics

Attack World Nuclear Visit Nagasaki Hiroshima Tokyo Japan Olympics Prayer Event From Weapon Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE participates in first meeting of International ..

UAE participates in first meeting of International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Coo ..

8 hours ago
 Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Governmen ..

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Government, Opposition - President

8 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covi ..

Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covid-19

8 hours ago
 People from different walks of life express solid ..

People from different walks of life express solidarity with the people of IIOJK ..

8 hours ago
 Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique' ..

Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique'

8 hours ago
 Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.