UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Media Blasts 'cowardly' Ghosn After Escape

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 10:10 AM

Japan media blasts 'cowardly' Ghosn after escape

Tokyo, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The usually staid Japanese media lambasted the "cowardly" Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday, after the tycoon jumped bail and fled to Lebanon to avoid trial in Japan.

"Running away is a cowardly act that mocks Japan's justice system," said the Yomiuri Shimbun, with Ghosn facing multiple charges of financial misconduct -- all of which he denies.

By leaving the country, Ghosn has "lost the opportunity to prove his innocence and vindicate his honour," the paper added, noting that the court, his defence lawyers and immigration control officials also bore some blame in the affair.

The liberal Tokyo Shimbun also said Ghosn's actions had made a mockery of the Japanese justice system.

"The defendant Ghosn insists he escaped political persecution... but travelling abroad without permission is against the conditions of his bail, and mocks the Japanese justice system," the paper wrote.

"There is a high probability that the trial will not be held, and his argument that he wants to prove his innocence is now in question." Some media noted that the decision to give him bail -- seen by some as unusual at the time -- now looks unwise.

Prosecutors had argued at the time that he was a flight risk with powerful connections, but Ghosn himself had said he wanted to be tried to prove his innocence.

One of his defence lawyers at the time has said he was such a famous face that there was no chance he would be able to slip away undetected.

The conservative Sankei Shimbun noted that prosecutors believed the court had yielded to "foreign pressure" by offering him bail, amid widespread criticism in the global media of Japan's "hostage justice system" that allows for lengthy and repeated detention.

In December 2018, the court declined prosecutors' request to extend Ghosn's detention by 10 days -- a surprising decision as the extension is usually almost automatic.

And in fact Ghosn was bailed twice, once in March and a second time after he was re-arrested in April.

"All of these were rare decisions," said the Sankei.

The centre-left Mainichi Shimbun quoted a senior prosecutor as saying: "This is what we predicted." "This has ruined the prosecutors' painstaking work" of collecting evidence in Japan and abroad against him.

The Asahi Shimbun also quoted a former Nissan executive voicing his disappointment at Ghosn's actions.

"The entrepreneur who ran Nissan for so many years and was well-known internationally turns out to be this kind of person. My jaw hit the floor. I can't find the words to express myself."

Related Topics

Lawyers Tokyo Japan Lebanon March April December 2018 Media All Nissan Court

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 January 2020

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Algeria's richest man stands trial in graft probe

10 hours ago

Greece's Jewish Community Condemns Anti-Semitic Sl ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes 5,257 members of Duba ..

11 hours ago

Turkish Defense Chief Denies Rift With Russia Over ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.