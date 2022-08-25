UrduPoint.com

Japan National Police Chief Resigns Over Abe Assassination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Japan national police chief resigns over Abe assassination

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The head of Japan's National Police Agency announced his resignation on Thursday after an investigation into security for former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last month.

"We have decided to shake up our personnel and start afresh with our security duties, and that's why I tendered my resignation to the National Public Safety Commission today," Itaru Nakamura told reporters.

He made the announcement at a press conference detailing the findings of an investigation into flaws in how the former prime minister was protected.

"As we scrutinised and reflected on the incident, we decided to start over and overhaul our security system," Nakamura added.

Abe was shot and killed on the campaign trail on July 8 in the Nara region.

His suspected killer was detained at the scene and is believed to have targeted Abe because he thought he was linked to the Unification Church.

Abe was Japan's best-known politician and longest-serving prime minister, but security was comparatively light as he delivered a stump speech on a street in the western region.

Local police in the area have already acknowledged "undeniable" flaws in security for the former leader.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Nara Japan July Church

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

16 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

18 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.