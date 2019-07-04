UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan On Landslide Alert As Heavy Rains Lash South

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

Japan on landslide alert as heavy rains lash south

Tokyo, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Fears of landslides and flooding put southern Japan on high alert Thursday as heavy rains continued to lash the region, prompting authorities to order more than one million people to evacuate.

Despite the orders, just 3,000 people were in shelters in the Kagoshima region on Thursday morning, an official tally showed.

The rains come a year after torrential downpours in western Japan that killed over 200 people in flooding and landslides.

One woman has so far been killed in the rains that began at the weekend, after her house was buried in a landslide. Several injuries have been reported along with small landslides that have buried cars.

More than one million people in Kagoshima remained under evacuation order on Thursday morning, with additional orders being issued along with lower-level evacuation advisories.

Television footage showed cars swept away by floods and rivers breaking their banks in Kagoshima.

At an evacuation centre in the region, elderly residents sat on the floor eating, with their bedding and other belongings spread out around them.

The evacuation order is issued when a natural disaster is highly likely to occur and municipalities repeatedly urge residents to leave their homes, although the instruction is frequently ignored.

It is the most serious warning issued before a disaster actually occurs. The scale's highest level is activated once a disaster is declared and orders people to take measures to protect their lives.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that life-threatening landslides are possible.

Heavy rain was moving northwest Thursday and forecast to bring downpours to central and eastern Japan in coming days.

Kagoshima Governor Satoshi Mitazono said in a message Wednesday to residents that the situation was "extremely dangerous".

"A major disaster could happen anywhere, any time," he said, adding that he had requested help from the military.

Japanese authorities are urging people to take shelter early after disastrous heavy rains last summer in the west of the country that killed more than 200 people.

Many of the deaths were blamed on the fact that evacuation orders were issued too late and some people failed to heed them. Entire neighbourhoods were buried beneath landslides or submerged in flood waters during the disasters.

Related Topics

Governor Flood Alert Kagoshima Japan Women From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Ex-US Executive Gets 30-Year Sentence for Collapse ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

9 hours ago

Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counte ..

9 hours ago

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

10 hours ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

10 hours ago

Executive Council names Abu Dhabi Developmental Ho ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.