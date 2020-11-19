UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan On 'maximum Alert' After Record Virus Cases: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:40 AM

Japan on 'maximum alert' after record virus cases: PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Japan is on "maximum alert" after logging a record number of daily coronavirus infections, the prime minister said Thursday, though no immediate restrictions are planned.

More than 2,000 cases were recorded nationwide on Wednesday, with nearly 500 in the capital Tokyo alone.

While small compared to figures seen in some other countries, the numbers represent a sharp rise in cases for Japan, where testing is often less wide-scale than in other parts of the world.

"We are now in a situation of maximum alert," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

"I ask you, the Japanese people, to fully implement principles such as wearing masks," Suga added, urging people to wear them even while talking during meals in restaurants.

National broadcaster NHK said Suga had asked expert advisers to meet on Thursday and Friday to examine the growing number of infections before the government takes any further measures.

Suga said he would support local regions if they asked businesses to close early, and that restrictions including limiting groups at restaurants to four people should be considered.

Tokyo is expected to raise its alert level to the highest of a four-tier scale on Thursday, but the move does not come with automatic restrictions.

Local media said the capital was not likely to request early business closures for now.

Japan has so far taken a comparatively relaxed approach to coronavirus restrictions, with even a nationwide state of emergency in the spring carrying no obligation for businesses to close or people to stay at home.

And while testing has ramped up, it has remained comparatively low, with around 5,000-6,000 people tested a day in metropolitan Tokyo, home to nearly 14 million people.

Still, Japan has seen a relatively small outbreak so far, with close to 121,000 recorded infections and just over 1,900 deaths since the virus was first detected in the country in January.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Alert Tokyo Japan January Media Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Bahrain, Israel agree to operate flights, open emb ..

8 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

8 hours ago

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

10 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.