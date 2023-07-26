Japan on verge of World Cup last 16, Spain primed to join them

Dunedin, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Japan all but sealed their place in the Women's World Cup last 16 on Wednesday with Spain poised to fire a title warning and join them in the knockout rounds.

The 2011 champions Japan easily beat an error-prone Costa Rica 2-0 in front of 6,992 spectators in Dunedin -- the smallest crowd at the tournament yet -- to stand on the verge of qualifying for the next stage.

Spain, one of the favourites to take the title off the United States, will be expected to send themselves and Japan through when they face minnows Zambia in the next match of the day.

They will be the first teams to get out of the group stage.

Japan began their campaign in Australia and New Zealand by thrashing Zambia, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, 5-0.

It would be a major surprise if Spain do not give Zambia the same kind of punishment.

Japan were never in trouble against an outclassed Costa Rica at the nearly 30,000-capacity Dunedin Stadium, where there were rows of empty seats for a game that kicked off at 5:00 pm (0500 GMT).

The game was effectively killed off in the space of three first-half minutes.

Hikaru Naomoto fired Japan ahead on 25 minutes after the Costa Rica defense went AWOL and her shot squirmed underneath goalkeeper Daniela Solera.

Solera was at fault again just two minutes later, allowing Aoba Fujino's shot to go in at her near post.

In the last match of the day, in Perth, Olympic champions Canada face World Cup debutants Ireland.

The 40-year-old Christine Sinclair will become the first man or woman to score at six World Cups if she gets on the scoresheet.