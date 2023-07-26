Open Menu

Japan On Verge Of World Cup Last 16, Spain Primed To Join Them

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Japan on verge of World Cup last 16, Spain primed to join them

Dunedin, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Japan all but sealed their place in the Women's World Cup last 16 on Wednesday with Spain poised to fire a title warning and join them in the knockout rounds.

The 2011 champions Japan easily beat an error-prone Costa Rica 2-0 in front of 6,992 spectators in Dunedin -- the smallest crowd at the tournament yet -- to stand on the verge of qualifying for the next stage.

Spain, one of the favourites to take the title off the United States, will be expected to send themselves and Japan through when they face minnows Zambia in the next match of the day.

They will be the first teams to get out of the group stage.

Japan began their campaign in Australia and New Zealand by thrashing Zambia, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, 5-0.

It would be a major surprise if Spain do not give Zambia the same kind of punishment.

Japan were never in trouble against an outclassed Costa Rica at the nearly 30,000-capacity Dunedin Stadium, where there were rows of empty seats for a game that kicked off at 5:00 pm (0500 GMT).

The game was effectively killed off in the space of three first-half minutes.

Hikaru Naomoto fired Japan ahead on 25 minutes after the Costa Rica defense went AWOL and her shot squirmed underneath goalkeeper Daniela Solera.

Solera was at fault again just two minutes later, allowing Aoba Fujino's shot to go in at her near post.

In the last match of the day, in Perth, Olympic champions Canada face World Cup debutants Ireland.

The 40-year-old Christine Sinclair will become the first man or woman to score at six World Cups if she gets on the scoresheet.

Related Topics

Fire World Australia Canada Perth Man Dunedin Same Ireland Spain Japan United States Zambia Costa Rica Women Olympics Post All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

30 minutes ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

13 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

13 hours ago
Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

14 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

14 hours ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

14 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

14 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

14 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous