Japan Opposition Leader Resigns After Dismal Election Results

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Tokyo, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The leader of Japan's main opposition party announced his resignation Tuesday after an election drubbing that saw him fail to capitalise on public dissatisfaction with the ruling party's pandemic response.

Yukio Edano -- who has headed Japan's leading opposition faction, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, since its founding in 2017 -- apologised for the poor electoral showing, in which the party lost 14 seats, down to 96.

He said Tuesday he would step down in response.

"We were able to create a structure offering political options, but the results mean that many of our deserving members are not returning and the number of seats we hold will decline," he said.

"It's a very disappointing result," he added, saying "this is primarily because of my lack of ability".

