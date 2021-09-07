UrduPoint.com

Japan Orders 150 Million Doses Of Novavax Covid Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 11:50 AM

Japan orders 150 million doses of Novavax Covid vaccine

Tokyo, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Japan has agreed to buy 150 million doses of Novavax's coronavirus vaccine, with Japanese firm Takeda expecting to manufacture the formula for distribution early next year, the drugmaker said Tuesday.

The cost of the deal was not announced, and it is contingent on the vaccine being approved in Japan. Takeda will be in charge of carrying out local clinical trials.

So far, Japan has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca jabs, though the latter is being administered in a limited fashion.

Unlike the mRNA products from BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna and Curevac, Novavax's two-jab vaccine relies on a more traditional technique, using proteins to carry fragments of the coronavirus rendered harmless to produce an immune reaction.

This means it does not have to be stored in ultra-low temperatures, potentially giving it a logistical edge.

US firm Novavax says its vaccine has 90 percent efficacy against Covid-19, based on a North American study. US and EU regulators have not yet given their evaluation of the jab's efficacy.

Last month, the European Commission announced it had signed a preliminary deal to buy up to 200 million doses of the vaccine, also contingent on its approval by the EU regulator.

After a comparatively slow start, Japan's vaccination programme has picked up speed, with around 48 percent of the population now fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Buy Japan From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Explore the world with Emirates special fares via ..

Explore the world with Emirates special fares via Dubai

48 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Kirkuk Terrorist ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Kirkuk Terrorist Attack

48 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi celebrates Defenc ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi celebrates Defence Day enthusiastically.

55 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 221.24 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 221.24 million

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s future priorities in fifty ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s future priorities in fifty projects

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.