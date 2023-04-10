Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Japan Panel Calls For Scrapping Controversial Foreign Trainee Program

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Japan panel calls for scrapping controversial foreign trainee program

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :A Japanese government panel issued an interim report Monday calling for the scrapping of the country's contentious foreign technical trainee program that has come under fire for human rights violations.

The panel has come out with a draft set of proposals advocating for a new system to make it easier for foreign nationals to stay and work in Japan mid-to-long-term.

Calling for the scrapping of the current system, the panel said in the draft that "it is undesirable to continue accepting trainees as workers while saying that the program is only pursuing the goal of human resources development." The panel is calling for workers under the new system to be able to change jobs within the same business category and smoothly move to the "specified skilled worker" program so that they can pursue longer-term career paths.

The training program for foreigners was introduced by the Japanese government in 1993 to allow those from certain developing countries to work in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors here, with trainees allowed to work for up to five years.

Since the program's implementation, however, there have been mounting incidents of human rights violations, abuse, and lack of support for overseas trainees here.

The frequency and severity of disturbing incidents involving foreign trainees linked to the program, including physical abuse and harassment by their companies, have led cultural, civic, educational, and legal groups here to demonstrate that some Japanese companies were simply using the trainee program for slave labor.

Other problems plaguing the program involved trainees entering Japan already holding large debts due to unscrupulous brokers, as well as trainees being forced to work illegally-long hours, not receiving wages, and having their passports confiscated upon arrival.

The panel's final report will be finalized in the fall of this year.

Related Topics

Fire Business Agriculture Same Japan From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleratio ..

G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleration of UAE’s digital transform ..

51 minutes ago
 Empower commences operation of its advanced distri ..

Empower commences operation of its advanced district cooling plant in Dubailand

51 minutes ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authenti ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authentic values: Sultan bin Tahnoon

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

4 hours ago
 Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint s ..

Govt to table provision of funds to ECP in joint session today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.