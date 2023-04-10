Japan panel calls for scrapping controversial foreign trainee program

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :A Japanese government panel issued an interim report Monday calling for the scrapping of the country's contentious foreign technical trainee program that has come under fire for human rights violations.

The panel has come out with a draft set of proposals advocating for a new system to make it easier for foreign nationals to stay and work in Japan mid-to-long-term.

Calling for the scrapping of the current system, the panel said in the draft that "it is undesirable to continue accepting trainees as workers while saying that the program is only pursuing the goal of human resources development." The panel is calling for workers under the new system to be able to change jobs within the same business category and smoothly move to the "specified skilled worker" program so that they can pursue longer-term career paths.

The training program for foreigners was introduced by the Japanese government in 1993 to allow those from certain developing countries to work in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors here, with trainees allowed to work for up to five years.

Since the program's implementation, however, there have been mounting incidents of human rights violations, abuse, and lack of support for overseas trainees here.

The frequency and severity of disturbing incidents involving foreign trainees linked to the program, including physical abuse and harassment by their companies, have led cultural, civic, educational, and legal groups here to demonstrate that some Japanese companies were simply using the trainee program for slave labor.

Other problems plaguing the program involved trainees entering Japan already holding large debts due to unscrupulous brokers, as well as trainees being forced to work illegally-long hours, not receiving wages, and having their passports confiscated upon arrival.

The panel's final report will be finalized in the fall of this year.