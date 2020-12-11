Japan passes plan to accelerate anti-disaster measures

TOKYO, Dec. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Japan on Friday passed a five-year plan to accelerate anti-disaster projects across the country.

The plan, to be initiated in April, includes measures such as improving aging infrastructure.

"We will continue our efforts to make Japan resilient to disasters by uniting the forces of government ministries, local municipalities and the private sector," Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a ministerial meeting.

A total of 123 disaster reduction projects such as restoration of schools and roads will be implemented under the approved plan through fiscal 2025.

The state budget, local governments and private investment will cover the total cost of around 15 trillion Yen (144 billion U.S. Dollars).

Under the five-year plan, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism will repair aging road facilities.

The Ministry of education, Culture, sports, Science and Technology will seek to finish repairing aging public school facilities and extend their service life by fiscal year 2028.

Costs for the first year of the plan will be set aside in a third supplementary budget for the current fiscal year through March.