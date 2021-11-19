Japan plans record $490 billion spending to boost pandemic recovery: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Japan plans to inject a record 56 trillion Yen ($490 billion) into the world's third-largest economy in a bid to shore up its patchy pandemic recovery, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.

The fresh stimulus, expected to be approved by the cabinet later in the day, "is enough to deliver a sense of safety and hope to the Japanese people", Kishida said in televised comments.